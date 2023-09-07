Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Body discovered in search for missing beautician as murder suspect found dead in cell

Detectives believe that Gabriela Kosilko and the man arrested on suspicion of her murder were known to each other

Barney Davis
Thursday 07 September 2023 11:47
<p>Gabriela Kosilko went missing at the end of August </p>

Gabriela Kosilko went missing at the end of August

(Leicestershire Police)

Police searching for a missing beautician have discovered a body in woodland, as a man arrested in connection with her disappearance was found dead in his cell.

Gabriela Kosilko, 26, was reported missing on Friday after working a shift in Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said a body has been found around the Groby Pool area on Wednesday afternoon and while formal identification is yet to be completed, it is believed to be that of Ms Kosilko.

A 30-year-old man, who was initially arrested on suspicion of kidnap and then on suspicion of murder, has now died.

While being held in police custody, the man was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday morning and despite the efforts of custody staff, he was pronounced dead.

Given the man died in police custody, an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been launched.

Detectives believe that Ms Kosilko and the man were known to each other.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski from East Midlands Special Operations Unit Murder Investigation Team, said: “Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Gabriela’s death continue and anyone who may have any information is asked to get in touch.”

Gabriela was last seen buying some food and drinks at a shop in Fosse Road North at around 11.30pm on Thursday, 31 August).

Her red Audi A1 was found empty and parked to the side of a country road.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in