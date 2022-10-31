For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two muggers who beat a learning-disabled man with bricks and a paving slab to steal just £3 have been jailed.

Mohammed Ali and Umair Anys carried out the “sickening attack” on 18 June, 2020.

The victim, in his 30s, was walking in Watery Lane in Walsall, West Midlands, at about 10.45pm when he was shoved to the ground.

Ali and Anys repeatedly kicked and punched him as he begged them to stop before hitting him with bricks and a paving slab.

A court heard the pair then rifled through his pockets and stole his phone, keys and £3 in coins.

West Midlands Police (WMP) trawled CCTV and spoke to witnesses to identify Anys, who was just 17 at the time of the attack, and he was arrested a week later.

In August 2020 detectives launched a manhunt to find Ali. Four months later he was tracked down to Newquay in Cornwall, where officers arrested him on 9 December.

Ali, 27, and Anys, now aged 19, of both of Walsall, denied robbery but were found guilty after a 10-day trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this year. A third man was cleared of the charge.

Ali was jailed for 14 years in prison and Anys to nine and a half.

The vulnerable victim, who has not been named, was left in a coma for three days following the attack. He has recovered but has been left traumatised by the robbery and is too scared to go out on his own.

PC Jodie Allen, of WMP, said: “Ali and Anys carried out a sickening attack on a helpless man for the sake of a phone and few pounds.

“They ignored his cries for help and their vicious attack has left him and his family with scars that will never heal.

“We can’t accept violence like this on our streets and we will always pursue those who commit such awful crimes.”

SWNS