Mother of boy who drowned loses High Court fight over decision not to prosecute
Christopher Kapessa was allegedly pushed into the River Cynon near Fernhill, Rhondda Cynon Taff, by a 14-year-old boy in 2019.
The mother of a 13-year-old boy who died after allegedly being pushed into a river has had a High Court challenge to a decision not to prosecute a teenager accused of being responsible dismissed by judges.
Christopher Kapessa was allegedly pushed into the River Cynon near Fernhill, Rhondda Cynon Taff, by a 14-year-old boy in July 2019, a High Court hearing has been told.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided that a prosecution was not in the public interest.
Christopher’s mother, Alina Joseph, who is from the Cynon Valley, took High Court action against the Director of Public Prosecutions Max Hill, who heads the CPS.
Two judges ruled against her on Monday.
Lord Justice Popplewell and Mr Justice Dove had considered argument at a hearing in London earlier this month.
Barrister Michael Mansfield QC, who led Ms Joseph’s legal team, argued the decision not to prosecute the “suspect”, who is now 17, was “unreasonable or irrational”.
Lawyers representing the CPS had argued that Ms Joseph’s challenge should be dismissed.
