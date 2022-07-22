Mother and partner guilty of murdering son who died after weeks of torture
Sebastian Kalinowski died of an infection caused by ‘untreated complications of multiple rib fractures’.
A mother and her partner have been found guilty of murdering her 15-year-old son who died after a campaign of torture.
Sebastian Kalinowski died of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, after weeks of what prosecutors described as “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and her long-term partner Andrzej Latoszewski, 38.
A jury at Leeds Crown Court heard that Sebastian was beaten with a bed slat, whipped with an extension cable and stabbed with a needle by his mother and her partner.
After the couple were arrested in connection with Sebastian’s death, police seized CCTV cameras from their house in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, which prosecutors said had been installed partly to “monitor and exert control over Sebastian remotely”.
Kalinowska and Latoszewski denied murdering Sebastian but were found guilty at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.
The judge, Mrs Justice Lambert, said the pair will not be sentenced until October at the earliest.
