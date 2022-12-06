Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two arrested at Heathrow airport after Westminster ‘murder’

Teens detained as suspects in case of double stabbing that left one dead

Liam James
Tuesday 06 December 2022 16:13
<p>Omar Abdullah, 21, was stabbed to death in London </p>

Omar Abdullah, 21, was stabbed to death in London

(Metropolitan Police)

Two teenagers have been arrested over the murder of a 21-year-old-man in Westminster.

The men, aged 18 and 19, were detained at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday by police investigating the killing of Omar Abdullah, who died after he was stabbed last Monday along with another man who remains in hospital.

Officers arrested the two teens on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and grievous bodily harm and held them at west London police stations.

Detectives said Abdullah was stabbed at Gayhurst House, a flat block in the Lisson Grove area near Regent’s Park at around 3.20pm on Monday 28 November.

Police and paramedics, including the London Air Ambulance, attended the scene on Mallory Road to find two men with stab injuries.

Recommended

Abdullah was pronounced dead at the scene while the second man, 20, was taken to hospital, where he remained nine days later.

Later on 28 November, a third man, 21, attended hospital with a hand injury believed to have been sustained as part of the earlier incident.

Police continue to look for evidence in the case and have asked the public to come forward with any relevant information.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie of Metropolitan Police, who is leading the investigation, said: “Despite the arrests made, we are still very keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage relating to this horrific incident.

“While police challenge knife crime as a priority, we can’t stop violent behaviour such as this without help from the public – there needs to be a joining of minds where police and the community work together to stamp out the carrying of knives and the violence associated with that.

Abdullah died in Lisson Grove area, near Regent’s Park, last Monday

(Metropolitan Police)

“If you have information please share what you know. What you tell us, no matter how small, could be a missing piece of the puzzle we are building around Omar’s death. I urge anyone with information about this case to contact us without delay.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4334/28Nov. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in