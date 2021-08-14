A woman has been charged with the murder of a three-year-old boy who died after being found injured at a home in Nottinghamshire earlier this week, police have said.

Leila Picker, who is 22 years old, from Main Road, Jacksdale, was arrested this week and will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to a house in Main Road, Jacksdale, on 7 August and found a boy who was seriously hurt.

The child was taken to hospital but died of his injuries on 9 August.

“This is a tragic incident that has seen a boy lose his life,” Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, from Nottinghamshire Police, said in a statement.

“We have been working hard to establish the circumstances around the boy's death and have now charged a woman with murder.”

Mr Wragg added that the force believed the incident was “isolated and contained with a house on Main Road” and that officers were not looking for anyone else for their investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the child's family, who have asked for privacy during this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

Additional reporting by PA