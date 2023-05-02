For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of a rugby player near a nightclub in Cornwall.

Michael Allen, 35, was stabbed to death and seven other people suffered knife wounds in an attack close to the Eclipse nightclub in Bodmin on Sunday.

Jake Hill, 24, of Jubilee Terrace, Bodmin, has been charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He will appear before Truro Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to a “serious altercation” at 3.15am on Sunday to the area of Victoria Square in Castle Canyke Road on Sunday, following reports of a person with a knife and multiple people with suspected stab wounds. Mr Allen was found dead at the scene.

Michael Allen, 35, was stabbed to death and seven other people suffered knife wounds in an attack close to the Eclipse nightclub in Bodmin on Sunday (PA Media)

Tributes have since been paid to the “much-loved son”. A statement from Mr Allen’s family read: “Mike was simply a much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle, who loved his dogs.”

Paying tribute to the rugby player, Bodmin RFC said Mr Allen’s humour had left a mark on the club.

In a post on Facebook, the rugby club said: “It is with great sadness that we can now announce the passing of our player and friend Mike Allen (Chabel).

“Mike came to the club earlier this season and quickly became a big part of our squad. His humour and kindness has left a mark on us all and we will miss him dearly.

Among the tributes paid to Mr Allen, Bodmin RFC said the rugby player’s humour had left a mark on the club (SWNS)

“Our thoughts are with Mike’s family at this devastating time.

“There is a memorial set up outside the rugby club where people are welcome to come to pay their respects and lay flowers. Fly high brother.”

Friend Lachlan Blackshaw posted on Facebook a photo of Mr Allen, nicknamed “Chabel”, in his rugby kit, with the caption: “It was a pleasure Chabel. Never Forgotten Brother. Run hard forever.”

A second friend, Ollie Brooks, posted: “It was a pleasure Chabel. Fly high brother.”