A 48-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a body was discovered buried in the back garden of a Northampton house.

Fiona Beal was charged on Sunday, police said, a few days after a homicide investigation was launched. She had been arrested at a hotel in Cumbria early on Wednesday morning.

Officials were initially called to an address on Moore Street, Kingsley on the Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, from the East Midland’s major crime team, said: “Regrettably, I can confirm that a body has been found in the rear garden of the address.

“We believe it to be that of a missing 42-year-old male, but formal identification has yet to take place.”

Forensic officers and specialist search teams, including a cadaver dog, were deployed in the search for the missing man.

Police said that the body was discovered buried in the rear garden of the property on Saturday afternoon after an extensive search.