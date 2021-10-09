Man in his 30s stabbed to death on street in Oxford

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Oxford.

Officers were called to the scene in Bayswater Road just after 6pm on Friday. Paramedics and officers attended the scene but the man, believed to be in his 30s, died of his injuries at the scene.

Thames Valley Police officers have informed the victim’s next of kin who are being supported following the fatal incident.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Nick Hind, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “Tragically, as a result of an incident this evening, a man has suffered fatal injuries.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim who has died.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we are working to establish the circumstances of exactly what has happened.”

“We have a large scene-watch in place in the Bayswater Road area of Oxford and the adjacent park.

“Bayswater Road is currently closed from the crematorium to Waynflete Road, and this area, and the park is likely to remain cordoned off for a considerable period of time while our investigation continues.”

No arrests have yet been made according to Thames Valley Police. Detective Hinds said local residents can expect to see a “significant police presence” in the area in the coming days as investigations continue.

He added: “I understand that this incident will cause great concern in the local community, but at this early stage of the investigation, I believe that the victim and offender were known to each other, and I do not believe there to be a wider threat to the local community.

“I would like to take this opportunity to reassure people that we have launched a thorough investigation to identify and arrest those responsible.”

Thames Valley Police has asked anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident reference 1694 of 8 October.