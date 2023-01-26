Newcastle United’s Joelinton in court over drink-drive charge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Joelinton, a star of high-flying Premier League side Newcastle United, is due to appear in court charged with a drink-driving offence.

The 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder was arrested at around 1.20am on January 12 after police pulled over his Mercedes in Newcastle.

He is due before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court less than 48 hours after he scored the winner in the Magpies’ win over Southampton in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Earlier this month, Northumbria Police said: “Shortly before 1.20am today, officers pulled over a vehicle in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle and arrested the occupant.

“Joelinton Cassio, 26, of Ponteland, has since been charged with driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol.

“He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on January 26.”