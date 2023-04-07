For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenage girl was killed in a suspected arson attack in east London.

Police launched a murder investigation following the blaze in a modern block of flats in Tollgate Road, Newham, in which the 14-year-old died.

Local people identified her as Tiffany. Five other people were injured in the fire but they were discharged from hospital.

Fire crews at the flats on Thursday night (PA)

Police were called at around 5.30pm on Thursday when the alarm was raised, and ambulance and fire crews also rushed to the scene.

The Metropolitan Police say they are still investigating what happened.

The area was being treated as a crime scene on Friday morning, with a section of Tollgate Road sealed off.

Forensics officers and fire engines remain at the scene.

Two girls were seen hugging and crying as they left a floral tribute on the pavement outside.

Earlier, two women, a man and a girl placed six bunches of flowers next to police tape.

Damage to the building was more easily seen in daylight (PA)

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads the north east command unit, said in a message to local people: “My thoughts at this time are with the victim and their family and friends.

“Incidents such as these send shockwaves through our communities, and I don’t underestimate the impact this will have in the local area and beyond.

Forensic investigators started work (PA)

“Your officers will be on patrol in the immediate vicinity over the Easter weekend. Please talk to them if you have any concerns.”

Officers are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

Police cordoned off the area (PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, of the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “We are at the very early stages of our investigation and are still keen to hear from anyone who has information but has not yet spoken with police.

“I understand the effect an incident of this kind will have on the local community and I reiterate Chief Superintendent Crick’s advice that anyone with concerns should speak with local officers.

Forensic investigators at work (PA)

“I would like to thank residents in the immediate area for their co-operation while my team conduct their enquiries.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim.”

A Met Police spokeswoman was unable to confirm when the girl’s identity would be made public.

London Fire Brigade’s Borough Commander for Newham, Richard Arnold, offered condolences to the family and friends of the teenager who died, and said crews who had attended were receiving support from the brigade’s counselling and trauma service.