Suella Braverman has asked Lancashire Constabulary to explain why personal details about Nicola Bulley’s health were made public.

It comes amid outrage over the disclosure of claims regarding the mother-of-two’s alcohol consumption and experience of menopause, with a former police watchdog questioning how the information was “even vaguely relevant”.

A Home Office spokesperson said the home secretary and policing minister were “receiving regular updates from Lancashire Police on its handling of this case, including why personal details about Nicola were briefed out at this stage of the investigation”.

The rare intervention will spark questions over the government’s respect for the principle of operational independence in British policing.

A 2011 law calls it a “fundamental principle” and states that: “At all times the chief constable, their constables and staff, remain operationally independent in the service of the communities that they serve.”

During a press conference on Wednesday, the officer leading the investigation into Ms Bulley’s disappearance refused to provide details of “individual vulnerabilities” that caused her to be officially graded as a high-risk missing person.

But later in the day, Lancashire Constabulary released a statement saying she had “suffered with some significant issues with alcohol which were brought on by her ongoing struggles with the menopause”.

Ms Bulley’s family said that the force told them beforehand that the information would be released, and that it was done to stop “appalling” people speculating and selling false stories about her.

“The police know the truth about Nikki and now the public need to focus on finding her,” a statement added.

“Due to the peri menopause Nikki suffered with significant side effects such as brain fog, restless sleep and was taking HRT [hormone replacement therapy] to help, but this was giving her intense headaches which caused Nikki to stop taking the HRT thinking that may have helped her but only ended up causing this crisis.”

Relatives said they were being regularly updated and supported by the police, amid intense public interest in the case, amateur investigations and commentary by retired detectives.