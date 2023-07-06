Pub chain Stonegate faces fine after student’s death outside busy bar

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK’s biggest pub chain has been convicted of a health and safety breach after the “avoidable” death of a student who was crushed outside a busy venue.

Olivia Burt, a 20-year-old life sciences first-year student at Durham University, suffered severe head injuries when a heavy decorative screen fell on her while she queued to get into the Missoula bar in the city in February 2018.

The venue was full of student sports teams on a Wednesday night and a crowd had gathered outside, waiting to get in.

Bar owner Stonegate was on trial at Teesside Crown Court charged with breaching health and safety legislation.

Ms Burt’s father Nigel, sitting in the public gallery, sighed with relief when the foreman returned a guilty verdict.

The firm now faces a fine and will be sentenced later on Thursday.

Jamie Hill KC, earlier summarised the prosecution case brought by Durham County Council, saying: “It is perhaps difficult to understand how it is that a 20-year-old woman could die in such a senseless and avoidable way.”

“All she was doing was standing with her friends, waiting to get in to a club which had targeted the student population as a way of filling their venue on Wednesday nights.”

Of Ms Burt, who was from Milford on Sea, Hampshire, he said: “She was an innocent woman doing nothing wrong and who deserved to be kept safe.

“She deserved to be protected by a large organisation that had a lot of written policies.

“It had risk assessments covering just about everything, policies that were supposed to cover all reasonably foreseeable eventualities.

“But the reality is that as soon as the venue, which had become the first choice venue for students on a Wednesday night, was confronted with more customers than they could accommodate within their own set limits, all of the planning and all the risk assessments came to nought.”

The heavy screen had fallen earlier in the evening as crowds gathered to get in, but it was lifted back into place and the chance to avert a tragedy was missed when it happened again around half an hour later, with fatal consequences.

Judge Howard Crowson will hear victims’ statements and will be given an assessment of costs before he sets the fine.

He thanked the jury for the “heavy burden” they took on in deciding the three-week case.