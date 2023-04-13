Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man accused of murdering Pc Sharon Beshenivsky 18 years ago appears in court

Piran Ditta Khan, 74, is charged with the murder of the 38-year-old on November 18 2005

Gwyn Wright
Thursday 13 April 2023 10:21
Undated West Yorkshire Police handout file photo of Sharon Beshenivsky. Piran Ditta Khan, 74, has been extradited from Pakistan and charged with her murder. Issue date: Wednesday April 12, 2023.
Undated West Yorkshire Police handout file photo of Sharon Beshenivsky. Piran Ditta Khan, 74, has been extradited from Pakistan and charged with her murder. Issue date: Wednesday April 12, 2023.
(PA Media)

A man accused of murdering Pc Sharon Beshenivsky 18 years ago has appeared in court following his extradition from Pakistan.

Piran Ditta Khan, 74, is charged with the murder of the 38-year-old on November 18 2005.

He is also charged with robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

He appeared in the dock of Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London on Thursday wearing a blue and white Nike tracksuit jacket.

Pc Beshenivsky, who had three children and two stepchildren, was fatally shot as she responded with colleague PC Teresa Millburn to an alarm at a travel agent in Morley Street, Bradford.

Pc Millburn was also seriously injured.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in