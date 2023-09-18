Terrifying moment teenager aims loaded handgun at cyclist in city centre

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This is the ”shocking and reckless” moment a teenager aims a loaded handgun at a cyclist in a crowded Birmingham city centre - before he is chased down and arrested by police.

Footage shows Nikye Thomas, 19, taking the weapon out of a bag and then aiming it at the man who falls from his bike. Thomas is then pursued by armed officers before he is arrested at Birmingham New Street railway station.

West Midlands Police released the clip after Thomas was jailed for five years for being in possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Footage shows Nikye Thomas pulling out a loaded gun and pointing it at a man (West Midlands Police)

The teenager is seen grappling with a man over a small bag near the Snow Hill railway station car park during the incident on 24 June. Seconds later, Thomas is seen pulling a gun from the bag and pointing it at another man on a bicycle.

Ducking in fear, the man falls off his bike before getting up and running off as Thomas points the weapon in his direction.

Officers then chase Thomas through Burlington Arcade shopping centre and New Street station before the teenager he is caught by an off-duty police officer. CCTV also shows Thomas dropping the gun in Burlington Arcade.

Police say the gun was found with five live rounds in the magazine and another in the chamber. Cannabis resin, some scales and a burner phone were found in the bag held by the teenager.

Thomas, of Colindale Road, Birmingham, was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court on 13 September. He was also convicted of possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Detective sergeant Sharon Owen described the incident as “shocking and reckless”, and praised the work of officers for arresting the teenager.

Thomas, 19, has been jailed for five years (West Midlands Police)

She said: “This was a shocking and reckless act which happened in the middle of a busy Saturday afternoon at a time when the city was full of innocent people. Thanks to great work by CCTV operators, firearms officers, forensics and investigators, Thomas is now behind bars.

“In addition to the five rounds in the gun’s magazine, one was in the chamber and ready to be fired. Carrying guns on our streets is completely unacceptable and this investigation could easily have become a murder investigation had he pulled the trigger.

“We are determined to take guns off the streets and arrest those who think it is acceptable.”