Russian captain of North Sea crash ship remanded in custody

The Russian captain of the container ship that crashed into a US oil tanker in the North Sea has appeared in court, where he was remanded in custody.

The Solong’s master, Vladimir Motin, 59, of Primorsky, St Petersburg, in Russia, appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

Motin stood in the glass-fronted dock for the 35-minute-long hearing, which was told how his vessel collided with the American tanker Stena Immaculate off the east coast of Yorkshire on Monday.

The court heard how all 23 people on the tanker were rescued along with 13 crew members from the Solong but Mark Angelo Pernia – a 38-year-old Filipino national – could not be located.

There was no application for bail and Motin was remanded in custody by deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram, who appeared by videolink.

No pleas were entered.

Motin will appear next at the Old Bailey on April 14.