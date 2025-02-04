Top chef beaten to death by ‘monster’ near Notting Hill Carnival, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A self-confessed “monster” beat a top chef near Notting Hill Carnival then left him dying in the street to go clubbing, a court has heard.

Omar Wilson, 31, punched and kicked Mussie Imnetu, 41, during a row outside Dr Power restaurant in Queensway, west London, on the evening of last August 26, the Old Bailey was told.

Prosecutor Jacob Hallam KC told jurors: “At the end of that altercation, Mr Imnetu was dying on the ground, and the defendant left and went clubbing in the Ministry of Sound.”

In the aftermath, Wilson allegedly told an associate that he “crossed the line”.

The defendant had, by that point, struck him to his head more than a dozen times. Mr Imnetu had struck the defendant not once Prosecutor Jacob Hallam KC

In a message, he allegedly said: “There’s a monster in me, man, and it’s just like sometimes it comes out.

“And I think I’ve messed up now, I’ve messed up, everything’s finished.”

Asked how the carnival was going, he replied: “Can’t lie. I did the hands ting (sic) and I think it’s a manslaughter,” jurors heard.

The violent incident was caught on CCTV and began when Wilson approached Mr Imnetu and headbutted him, Mr Hallam said.

About a minute later, Wilson punched Mr Imnetu five times in the head, causing him to fall to the floor.

Wilson continued to punch Mr Imnetu repeatedly as he was on his hands and knees then proceeded to kick him in the head, jurors heard.

Mr Hallam said: “The defendant had, by that point, struck him to his head more than a dozen times. Mr Imnetu had struck the defendant not once.”

As nearby police moved to help Mr Imnetu, Wilson walked away having dropped his sunglasses and keys at the scene, jurors were told.

Mr Imnetu, who worked at The Arts Club, was taken to hospital and died four days later, never having regained consciousness, jurors heard.

Following his arrest last August 28, Wilson told police he had struck the victim in “self defence”.

He claimed Mr Imnetu was behaving erratically, harassing girls, and had a bottle.

On being shown CCTV of Mr Imnetu being assaulted on the ground, Wilson said it “seems excessive now” and watching it was “f****** disgusting”, jurors were told.

Wilson, of Napier Road, Leytonstone, east London, has denied murder.

The Old Bailey trial before Judge Philip Katz KC was adjourned until Wednesday.