Man guilty of murdering woman in front of her daughter at Notting Hill Carnival

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been found guilty of murdering a woman in front of her three-year-old daughter during Notting Hill Carnival’s family day.

Shakeil Thibou, 20, stabbed Cher Maximen, 32, in the groin as her young daughter was close by on August 25 last year.

Moments before, he had carried out an “equally horrifying attack” on a man who was backing away from him, prosecutor Ed Brown KC said.

On Wednesday, Thibou was found guilty of murder by a majority of 10 to two jurors.

He was also convicted of attempting to cause grievous bodily to 20-year-old Adjei Isaac with intent, and having an offensive weapon.

His brother Sheldon Thibou, 25, was found guilty of violent disorder and assaulting Pc Oliver Mort, who tried to intervene.

A third brother, Shaeim Thibou, 22, was cleared of violent disorder but convicted of assaulting Pc Mort after the jury deliberated for 50 hours and 33 minutes.

There was a shout of “yes” from Ms Maximen’s family in court as the verdicts were delivered.

The Old Bailey heard a disturbance broke out at about 5.48pm between the defendants and at least two other males close to where Ms Maximen was standing with her group.

The crowd parted as Sheldon Thibou got into a physical confrontation with the males, prompting Pc Mort to step in to break it up, jurors had heard.

Sheldon Thibou was holding a stun gun as he and Shaeim hit out at the officer, the court heard.

Meanwhile, Shakeil Thibou thrust a “huge” knife repeatedly towards Mr Isaac’s stomach, only missing him because the victim drew back.

Ms Maximen was knocked to the ground after Mr Isaac came into contact with her, then managed to partially get to her feet, Mr Brown said.

She appeared to lift her right leg at Shakeil Thibou who raised the knife directly towards her and deliberately stabbed her in her groin, jurors heard.

Mr Brown said: “The injuries inflicted on Ms Maximen were fatal – the defendant had killed her. It was a truly shocking attack, and regarded as such by those around it.”

The defendants, of Hammersmith, west London, had denied the charges against them although Sheldon Thibou admitted having the stun gun.

In his defence, Shakeil Thibou claimed he picked up the knife at the carnival and acted in self-defence against Mr Isaac.

He claimed the death of Ms Maximen was an accident.

However, the prosecution case was that the knife was brought to the scene by the defendant, and that another blade was found during a search of his room.

The judge just set sentencing for Shakeil Thibou on May 16.

Emma Currie, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This is a profoundly tragic case where a young child lost her mother, on what was meant to be a family-friendly day for them both at the carnival.

“Cher was caught up in the panicked crowd caused by the actions of the Thibou brothers, who robbed her of her life and the chance to see her little girl grow up.

“The brothers’ actions showed no regard for the hundreds of people around them. They were undeterred by the police presence close by, with Sheldon and Shaeim assaulting the police officers who quickly and bravely intervened.

“The jury has carefully considered all the evidence before returning guilty verdicts, which I hope will bring a sense of justice for the community. Our thoughts remain with Cher’s family and friends as they deal with this unimaginable loss.”