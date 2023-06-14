For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A pensioner came face to face with a man suspected to be behind the triple murders in Nottingham as he attempted to break into his bedroom.

The resident of the care home on Mapperley Road told The Independent that he “punched” his glass bay window and added: “No one’s coming in my room.”

CCTV shows a man peering through the ground floor window before being shooed away by a staff member. The incident happened at around 4am and form part of a series of deadly incidents across Nottingham.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man, is alleged to have stabbed two 19-year-old students to death on Ilkeston Road as they returned from a night out.

Tributes have flooded in for cricket player Barnaby Webber and talented sportswoman Grace Kumar, with the Uni of Nottingham saying it was “deeply shocked” to hear of the deaths.

Just a few yards from the residential care home, caretaker Ian Coates was stabbed to death before his van was stolen.

Barnaby Webber (PA)

Nottinghamshire Police said the victims were formally identified on Wednesday and confirmed they all died of knife wounds.

Mr Webber’s family pay tribute to their “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man” who had “everything in life to look forward to”.

In a statement, his family said: “Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.

“Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to. He was a talented and passionate cricketer, who was over the moon to have made selection to his university cricket team.

“At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.

“As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.

“His brother is bereft beyond belief, and at this time we ask for privacy as a family to be allowed time to process and grieve.

“We will not be making any further statements, particularly in relation to the police investigation. We are so proud to release this photograph, chosen by us as a family, of an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend.

“Thank you for your understanding, and to everyone who has supported us in this awful journey so far.”