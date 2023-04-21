Jump to content

Man admits killing a mother and two children in flat fire but denies murder

Jamie Barrow is due to stand trial at Nottingham Crown Court on June 12.

Callum Parke
Friday 21 April 2023 14:53
Fatoumatta Hydara with her children Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, left, and Fatimah Drammeh (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
(PA Media)

A man has admitted killing a mother and her two children in a flat fire last November but has denied their murder.

Jamie Barrow pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Fatimah Drammeh, three; and Naeemah Drammeh, one; in the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on November 20.

He also admitted being responsible for the death of their mother, 28-year-old Fatoumatta Hydara, who died two days later in hospital from smoke inhalation.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday in grey prison tracksuit bottoms, a grey T-shirt and glasses, Barrow, 31, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas, supported by defence counsel, Andrew Wesley.

He also entered a not guilty plea to one count of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Barrow, of Clifton, will return to the same court on June 12 to face trial, in a case which is expected to last three weeks.

