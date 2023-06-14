For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of 19-year-old student Barnaby Webber have described their “complete devastation” as they condemned the “senseless murder” of their son in a knife and van attack in Nottingham.

The talented young sportsman was among three people killed in the rampage in the early hours of Tuesday, which saw a knife-wielding assailant fatally stab Webber and fellow student Grace Kumar, before killing a 50-year-old man, stealing his van and mowing down three others.

Nottingham Police have arrested a 31-year-old suspect on suspicion of murder, after subduing him with a Taser, and are said to be working with counterterror officers to establish a potential motive.

Barnaby Webber, 19, was ‘just at the start of his journey into adulthood’, family say (PA)

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, Webber’s parents David and Emma, and younger brother Charlie, paid tribute to their “beautiful, brilliant, bright” son and brother, a talented cricketer studying at the University of Nottingham.

“Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son,” said the family from Taunton, Somerset.

“Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to. A talented and passionate cricketer, who was over the moon to have made selection to his university cricket team.

“At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man. As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.

“His brother is bereft beyond belief, and at this time we ask for privacy as a family to be allowed time to process and grieve. We will not be making any further statements, particularly in relation to the police investigation.

The family of Barnaby Webber have released photographs of their ‘amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend’ (PA)

Barnaby Webber’s family said they were ‘so proud’ to release photographs of the 19-year-old student (PA)

The family said they were “so proud” to release photographs of their loved one, who they described as “an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend”.

They added: “Thank you for your understanding, and to everyone who has supported us in this awful journey so far.”

Webber and Kumar were both first-year students and were stabbed just minutes away from the student halls in Lenton where they both lived, according to a friend. One 20-year-old told The Independent the pair had been walking home from a nightclub after celebrating the end of their exams.

Kumar is reported to have played hockey for England Under 18s, as well as the university’s first team, with the sport’s governing body England Hockey calling describing her as a popular member of the team, adding: “Our thoughts are with Grace’s family, friends, teammates and the whole hockey community at this time.”

Dozens came to pay their respects at a 5pm vigil at St Peter’s Church on Tuesday, with a large group of boys consoling one another, as Nottingham University student union cancelled its Grad Ball, which had been due to take place on Tuesday night.

