Two girls raped in town centre after being approached outside McDonald’s

Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenage girls were raped in Nuneaton, Warwickshire on Saturday evening.

The two girls – aged 14 and 15 – were approached by two men outside a McDonald’s on Queen’s Road in the town centre. One of the victims was raped in Riversley Park between 7pm and 8pm by a first suspect, with the second victim attacked by a second suspect in Jubilee Park sometime between 7pm and 10pm.

The first suspect was described to Warwickshire Police as being white, approximately 5ft 5in tall and of slim stature, with tanned skin, straight black hair and some facial hair. At the time of the offence, he was wearing a black cap, black trousers, a black puffer coat and diamond stud earrings.

Police have detailed that the second suspect was also described to be white, and of a similar height and stature. With tanned skin and short, black curly hair, he is believed to have been wearing a black puffa coat, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Detective Inspector Paul Sartoris said: “These were shocking incidents and were devastating for both victims who are being supported by specially trained officers.

“While no arrests have been made, a full investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents, which I recognise will cause great concern in the community.

"The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around Nuneaton town centre while officers continue to conduct their enquiries. We have also increased patrols and two scene guards will remain in place over the coming days.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed either incident, seen the girls and/or the two men that fit the above descriptions to please get in touch as any information you may have could really help with our investigation.

“I would also urge anyone with dashcam footage who may have been driving close to Jubilee Park between 7pm and 10pm, or Riversley Park between 7pm and 8pm yesterday evening to also make contact with us.”

Information that could help the police investigation can be reported to Warwickshire Police online, by calling 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident numbers 326 (Riversley Park) or 363 (Jubilee Park) of 15 April 2023.