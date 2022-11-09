Jump to content

Nurse ‘had sleepless nights’ over neo-natal unit incidents, murder trial hears

Lucy Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others.

Kim Pilling
Wednesday 09 November 2022 14:59
Lucy Letby has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder at Manchester Crown Court (Steve Allen/PA)
A senior nurse had “sleepless nights” over incidents at a hospital neo-natal unit where her colleague Lucy Letby is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others.

Kathryn Percival-Calderbank recalled a night shift in which Letby, 32 is said to have administered a fatal amount of air into the bloodstream of a baby girl.

The infant, referred to as Child D, suffered three collapses at the Countess of Chester Hospital in the early hours of June 22 2015.

On the first occasion, Mrs Percival-Calderbank told Manchester Crown Court she noticed an “unusual, mosaic-type” rash on the youngster’s torso and arms which was “reddy-brown” in colour.

Child D is alleged to be the third infant murdered by the defendant in a two-week period in June 2015, with another suffering a life-threatening collapse during the same time.

The baby's monitor was showing she was desaturating and her heart rate had dropped.

Kathryn Percival-Calderbank

Giving evidence on Wednesday behind a screen, Mrs Percival-Calderbank said she had worked at the unit for newborn infants since 1993.

She recalled checking in on Child D while the infant’s designated nurse, Caroline Oakley, was on a break.

“I remember looking in,” she said. “She was nice and stable, the baby seemed quite settled.

“I popped in another time about 10 minutes later. She was OK.”

Some time later, the witness said she returned to the intensive care room when alarms sounded.

Mrs Percival-Calderbank added: “The baby’s monitor was showing she was desaturating and her heart rate had dropped.

“I don’t know whether there was anyone else around at the time but I think there may have been.”

She said she checked Child D’s head position, gave “gentle stimulations” with her hand and then used a facemask to provide oxygen.

She went on: “I was assisted by someone. I can’t clearly remember who it was. I have a feeling it might have been Lucy, but I can’t categorically say.”

Asked by prosecutor Philip Astbury if she noticed anything while assisting Child D, Mrs Percival-Calderbank said: “There was a rash on her trunk and arms. It was on her body from the chest downwards.

“It was not like a normal rash that you would know if a baby was becoming septic. The blood vessels tend to more bluey.

“This seemed to be a largely mosaic-type rash and it was a reddy brown colouring.

“It was not like a spotty rash. It was oval-type markings on the skin. The vessels of the blood seemed to be meeting up with each other.

“She was quite a pale-skinned baby, so they seemed to be pronounced browny/red.”

The witness said the discolouring “seemed to disappear and dissipate after a while” and that Child D settled back into a normal pattern of breathing after doctors assisted in the intervention.

Ben Myers, KC, defending, asked if the “extra detail” she had provided about the rash, compared to her police statement, was something she may have picked up in conversation at work.

Mrs Percival-Calderbank replied: “I might have done, but it’s also my recollections which have come back. It was an odd rash. It wasn’t like a normal septic rash, it was a different type of rash.”

Mr Myers said: “Can you help us with how you got the extra details?”

The witness said: “Because I started thinking about the events. As I was getting sleepless nights I was thinking about the events that happened.”

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies the offences, said to have been committed between June 2015 and June 2016.

