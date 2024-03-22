Alleged Russian spy ring deny conspiracy charge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Five Bulgarians have denied plotting to spy in the UK on behalf of Russia over two-and-a-half years.

Orlin Roussev, 46, Bizer Dzhambazov, 42, Katrin Ivanova, 32, Ivan Stoyanov, 32, and Vanya Gaberova, 29, were charged last year with conspiring to gather information that would be useful to an enemy between August 2020 and February 2023.

On Friday, they denied the spying charge against them when they appeared at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker.

Roussev, Dzhambazov and Ivanova denied a second charged of possession of false identity documents with improper intention under section 4 of the Identity Documents Act 2010.

It is alleged that on February 8 last year they had a total of 18 fake identity documents – passports, identity cards, and a driving licence – for Britain, France, Italy, Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Greece.

The male defendants appeared in court by video link from Belmarsh, Manchester, and Frankland prisons with the two women at Bronzefield jail.

The alleged spy ring members all had addresses in the UK with Roussev in Great Yarmouth, Dzhambazov and Ivanova in Harrow, north-west London, Stoyanov in Greenford, west London, and Gaberova in Euston, north London.

They are due to face a trial at the Old Bailey in October.