Neo-Nazi satanist jailed for six years for encouraging girls to kill themselves

A neo-Nazi satanist has been jailed for six years for encouraging girls to kill themselves and self-harm.

Cameron Finnigan, 19, joined a satanic extremist group known as 764 in late 2023 and told one girl to hang herself “for me” on video so he could share it in the group’s online chat, the Old Bailey heard.

He was arrested in March 2024 and pleaded guilty to five charges: encouraging suicide online, possessing a document for terrorist purposes, having indecent images of children and two counts of criminal damage.

He appeared before Mr Justice Jay at the Old Bailey on Thursday where he was handed a sentence of six years in jail with an extended license period of three years.

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones KC said Finnigan, who is autistic and lived with his adoptive mother, father and biological sister in Horsham, West Sussex, became involved with 764 in October or November 2023.

The group has links to the Order of Nine Angles, a Nazi occultist group linked to a string of prosecutions.

Both groups encourage increasing violence building up to potential mass casualty events, the court heard.

Finnigan communicated with other 764 members on the Telegram, Discord and Snapchat apps.

One of his username was ACID and he used a Pin code of 1969, the date the Satanic Bible was first published.

He chatted to an individual believed to be a young girl who told him she was considering suicide.

Finnigan encouraged her to hang herself using a rope and wanted her to stream it online so he could claim it for 764, the court was told.

The judge also heard that the 764 Telegram chat had referred to “Terror Week” and “Terror Season”, a period between March 11 and 19 2024 in which members were encouraged to commit crimes.

Finnigan told the group he would kill a homeless person he had identified living in a tent near his home.

Police never found evidence of an attempt to kill the victim, but a picture of the tent was found in the chat alongside a message from the defendant that said “I’m waiting”.

Finnigan also accessed an 11-page terrorist document which provided advice on how to carry out “truck attacks”, giving instructions on the type of vehicle and ideal targets.

He was arrested last March on suspicion of threats to kill and possession of a firearm.

The court was told that despite claims made to 764 members online, there was no evidence that he ever had a gun.

Searches of his home address revealed a large tapestry of the “Satanic Beast” in his bedroom, knives, swastikas, and pentagrams associated with satanism.

A punchbag with a number of slash and stab marks was found outside his bedroom, the court was told.

Indecent images of children were found on his electronic devices as well as material bearing the 764 logo depicting murder, mutilation, rape and interference with a foetus.

The defendant had filmed himself carving words on to a car bonnet and puncturing the tyres with a large kitchen knife.