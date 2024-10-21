Protesters gather after police marksman cleared of Chris Kaba murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Old Bailey with Chris Kaba’s family after the police marksman who fatally shot him was cleared of murder.

Metropolitan Police firearms officer, Martyn Blake, was acquitted by a jury at the Old Bailey after around three and a half hours of deliberation on Monday.

Mr Kaba’s family said they are “devastated” and feel “the deep pain of injustice”.

They said the verdict was a failure “for all those affected by police violence”, adding that “no family should endure the unimaginable grief we have faced”.

In a statement issued by campaign group Inquest, Mr Kaba’s family said they would “continue fighting for Chris, for justice, and for real change”.

On Monday evening, more than 100 people gathered outside the Old Bailey, where a number of speakers demanded justice for Mr Kaba and his family.

A banner was held that said “We Keep Each Other Safe”, as well as placards saying “Justice for Chris Kaba”.

Chants of “Say his name – Chris Kaba” and “No justice – no peace” were heard outside the Central Criminal Court on Monday evening as police closed off the road to traffic.

One of the speakers called for people to join a march being held on Saturday in central London, and said Mr Kaba’s family will be there and will hand a letter to Downing Street.

Mr Kaba’s cousin spoke at the event about how the family had hoped for a guilty verdict.

She also said they “haven’t really begun to process” the verdict.