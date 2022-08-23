For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In Liverpool, on the stretch of Kingsheath Avenue that was not behind a police cordon, children could be seen playing out in the street on Tuesday afternoon.

Toddlers pushed toy prams along pavements. Primary school-aged youngsters rode bikes and scooters. Teenagers kicked a ball about on a scrap of land just around the corner.

Yet, overnight, the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in the Knotty Ash area of the city’s Dovecot district has caused widespread revulsion, horror and fear.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in her own home (Supplied)

Olivia was killed after a masked gunman – who police said was firing “with complete disregard” while chasing a second man – burst into the house that she lived in with her mother.

Parents living here say the fatal shooting of an innocent girl in her own home caused them to question their own children’s safety. Few gave their names to The Independent for fear of being targeted for reprisals by those responsible for the killing.

“I’ve had to get up today and tell my kids that the kid they play with all summer holiday has been shot dead,” said a mother-of-two who declined to reveal her identity.

“How do you explain that to children? I can’t even understand it myself. It’s disgusting. Absolutely disgusting. That poor family.”

Forensic officers near to the scene in Kingsheath Avenue (PA)

Olivia – who was a pupil at Huyton’s St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Junior School – was well-known and well-liked by residents of the street where she is reported to have lived with her mother and older sister.

“Lovely girl,” said one resident, a woman who has a 10-year-old daughter. “Always smiling... I saw the police arriving late last night and thought something bad must have happened but to wake up today and find this... it’s terrifying.

“It’s a lovely community but things like this, they seem to be happening all the time. And no one’s safe anymore. It could be anyone. It could be my kids.”

Olivia was a ‘lovely girl who was always smiling’ (Supplied)

Another neighbour, Marie Reilly, who has lived in the area for almost 40 years, said her partner had heard four gunshots while he was sitting watching the football on TV. “I think it’s time to move,” said the grandmother.

A father – whose 11-year-old daughter lives on Kingsheath Avenue with her mother – said he had also raised the prospect of them leaving the area of late.

“The community spirit here is so strong and they’re good houses with big gardens so she [his daughter’s mother] won’t even consider moving,” said the 31-year-old who gave his name only as Adrian.

“But I wake up this morning and a nine-year-old girl has been shot dead, and mine’s 11 so your first thought is ‘it’s not mine’ but your second thought is: but it could have been.”

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy from Merseyside Police said the girl’s family are ‘absolutely devastated’ (PA)

While figures suggest gun and knife violence has been on the decline in Liverpool over the past decade, Adrian said he felt that such crime was becoming an issue again.

The killing on Monday night happened on the same night a woman was fatally stabbed in Kirkby and a day after a 28-year-old council worker was shot dead in the Old Swan neighbourhood in a suspected case of mistaken identity.

“It’s Liverpool,” said Adrian. “So you get gangs and just from what I hear, there are more guns out there again. Will this person be caught? They shouldn’t have to be caught. They should be handing themselves in.”

Meanwhile, Olivia’s headteacher Rebecca Wilkinson has described her as a pupil with a “beautiful smile, a lovely sense of humour and a bubbly personality”.

By Tuesday evening, some flowers had been laid in memory of the slain schoolgirl by the police cordon.

When asked why there were not more, one neighbour suggested that locals did not want to be photographed by the media while they paid tribute.