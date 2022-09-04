For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police investigating the killing of schoolgirl Oliva Pratt-Korbel have arrested a 34-year-old man from Liverpool on suspicion of murder.

Merseyside Police said in a statement on Sunday that a second man, 41, from the Knowsley area, had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both men were held in custody for questioning. The 34-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Olivia, 9, was killed when a masked gunman chased another man into her home in the Dovecot area of Liverpool and opened fire.

Her mother Cheryl was also injured in the incident in August and is still receiving treatment for her injuries.

Last week police said two guns were used in shooting the as they released a new video of the suspected gunman.

The force released CCTV footage of the shooter running from the house on Kingsheath Avenue in Liverpool where Olivia was shot dead last week.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said forensic investigators had concluded two guns were used during the attack but neither had been found.

“I believe at this time that the gunman brought both of these weapons with him and that they were still with him when he callously ran away from Olivia’s house. I want to know where those guns are now,” he said.

He added that police hoped the CCTV would jog people’s memories of that day, if they saw the gunman in the area around 10pm on Monday 22 August.

