A fifth man has been arrested by detectives investigating the disappearance of a student nurse one month ago.

Owami Davies, 24, of Grays, Essex, was last seen in Derby Road, West Croydon, south London, just before midnight on Thursday 7 July.

Her desperate family have publicly appealed for help in finding her as fears grow for her safety.

Four men previously arrested – two on suspicion of murder and two on suspicion of kidnap – have been bailed until September.

A 27-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of kidnap, police revealed on Sunday.

CCTV captured Ms Davies in the company of a man on 7 July – the day she was last seen.

Still images from the footage show the student nurse in a shop and walking in Derby Road.

Owami Davies, nicknamed ‘Princess’ because of her love of Disney, had worked in A&E during the pandemic (PA Wire)

Officers are keen to speak to the driver of a van that was parked in Derby Road and who might have seen her as she crossed the road with a man.

A second unconfirmed sighting has also been reported on the same day, at about 7am in nearby Clarendon Road.

Ms Davies had left her family home in Grays, Essex, three days earlier on Monday 4 July.

Detective chief inspector Nigel Penney, who is leading the investigation for the Metropolitan Police, said: “This is a complex ongoing investigation involving a significant number of officers.

“We are working tirelessly to follow every line of enquiry, including extensive CCTV trawls, as we continue to search for Owami.

“We are now a month on from the last confirmed sighting of her. I cannot imagine what that time has been like for her family. We continue to provide them with whatever support we can.

“I am grateful for the help we have received from the public so far, but I must again appeal for anyone who has information – however insignificant they believe it might be – to get in touch.”

Owami Davies’s mother Nicol (PA Wire)

Her mother Nicol Davies has made public appeals through the police for help in finding her daughter.

She said: “This is such a terrible time for all those who love Owami and I am pleading for anyone who can help find her to contact police. Every day we hope to hear the news that Owami is coming back to us; your help might make it so.”

Ms Davies was nearing the end of her studies and had secured a job with Guy’s and St Thomas’ health trust, her mother told PA news agency.

She had worked in A&E during the Covid-19 pandemic and was interested in doing research on diseases.

The 24-year-old, who is nicknamed “Princess” because of her love of Disney, had family holidays planned to Spain and Disneyland Paris.

Any witnesses can call police on 020 8721 4622 or 101, or contact the force via Twitter @MetCC, quoting the reference 22MIS025307.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.