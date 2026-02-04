Three more men charged after attack on Pakistani dissidents in UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three more men have been charged over alleged plots to attack two Pakistani dissidents at their UK homes.

The trio are variously accused of conspiring assaults at an address in Cambridgeshire and another in Chesham, Buckinghamshire, on Christmas Eve 2025.

Asaf Afsar, 40, Mark Regan, 53, and Liam McGarry, 25, were charged on Wednesday in relation to the incidents, the Metropolitan Police said.

Afsar and Regan, both of Birmingham, are each charged with two counts of conspiracy to assault and occasion bodily harm, in relation to the two incidents.

McGarry, of Warwick, is charged with conspiracy to assault and occasion bodily harm only in relation to the incident in Cambridgeshire.

open image in gallery Three men were charged on Wednesday in relation to the incidents, the Metropolitan Police said ( Joe Giddens/PA )

They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Four other men were previously charged in connection with the investigation.

Louis Regan, 25, from Birmingham, and Karl Blackbird, 40, from Bedworth, face two charges of conspiracy to commit assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Clark McAulay, 39, from Coventry, faces one charge of conspiracy to commit assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the incident in Chesham.

And Doneto Brammer, 21, from Wood Green, north London, faces charges of possession of a prohibited weapon, conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life, and conspiracy to commit arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

Brammer is accused over a further incident on New Year’s Eve last year, a court has heard.

The four were remanded into custody last month ahead of a hearing at the Old Bailey on February 13.