Patisserie Valerie: Four face fraud charges over bakery collapse

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The former chief financial officer of the company that owned collapsed bakery Patisserie Valerie and three others have been charged with conspiracy to defraud, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said.

The SFO investigation, nicknamed “Operation Venom”, was opened in October 2018, just days after the company abruptly suspended trading.

The sudden closure caused the loss of 900 jobs across the country and 70 stores to shut after the firm’s considerable debts were revealed.

Chief financial officer of Patisserie Holdings, Christopher Marsh, and his wife, accountant Louise Marsh, were served with charges at their home.

Financial controller Pritesh Mistry and financial consultant Nileshkumar Lad were also charged at their abodes.

More follows