Patisserie Valerie: Four face fraud charges over bakery collapse

Rich Booth,Joe Middleton
Wednesday 13 September 2023 13:20
<p>The cafe chain has closed nine sites (Mike Egerton/PA)</p>

The cafe chain has closed nine sites (Mike Egerton/PA)

(PA Archive)

The former chief financial officer of the company that owned collapsed bakery Patisserie Valerie and three others have been charged with conspiracy to defraud, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said.

The SFO investigation, nicknamed “Operation Venom”, was opened in October 2018, just days after the company abruptly suspended trading.

The sudden closure caused the loss of 900 jobs across the country and 70 stores to shut after the firm’s considerable debts were revealed.

Chief financial officer of Patisserie Holdings, Christopher Marsh, and his wife, accountant Louise Marsh, were served with charges at their home.

Financial controller Pritesh Mistry and financial consultant Nileshkumar Lad were also charged at their abodes.

More follows

