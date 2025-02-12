£54m Securitas robber shot in the neck at home, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A former cagefighter convicted of Britain’s largest cash robbery was shot in the neck in his kitchen following his release from jail, a court has heard.

Paul Allen, then 41, was paralysed for life after shots were fired at his large detached rented home in Woodford Green, east London, in 2019.

A jury at the Old Bailey was told the intention was to kill him, and the attackers “very nearly succeeded”.

Louis Ahearne, 36, his brother Stewart Ahearne, 46, and Daniel Kelly, 46, are accused of plotting to murder him with others unknown.

Opening their trial on Wednesday, prosecutor Michael Shaw said: “On July 11 2019, just after 11.09pm, gunshots were fired from a self-loading Glock 9mm handgun.

“They were fired at a man called Paul Allen as he stood in the kitchen at the back of a large detached house in Malvern Drive in Woodford, east London.

“The intention of the men who planned and carried out that shooting of Paul Allen on July 11 was to kill him – you will have no doubt about that when you see the evidence in this case.

“They very nearly succeeded. At least six bullets were fired at him from that Glock handgun, two of which struck him.

“One hit him in the centre of the throat and left him paralysed for life.

“It was only the rapid intervention of neighbours, police officers, paramedics, and then the skill of surgeons who were able to remove the bullet lodged in his spine, that saved his life.”

Mr Shaw added: “Three of the men who planned and carried out that attack are in the dock of this Crown Court today.”

Jurors heard that scenes of crime officers were deployed to the property soon after the shooting and recovered five shell casings close to a summer house.

Swabs were taken from a nearby fence panel and DNA was matched to Kelly and Louis Ahearne, jurors were told.

Mr Shaw added: “The reason they hit him in the throat was they had a particularly effective sight fitted to the Glock, the sort of sight found at Daniel Kelly’s address one month later.”

The prosecutor said the background to the shooting was that Mr Allen is a career criminal and “a very sophisticated criminal at that”.

He told jurors: “He was convicted a number of years ago at Woolwich Crown Court for his part in what was then – and still is – Britain’s biggest armed robbery, at Securitas Express in Kent, in which £54 million in cash was stolen, much of which is outstanding.

“By 2019, he had been released from prison and moved from south London to a large detached property in Woodford, north-east London, where he lived with his partner and young children.”

The defendants travelled from their home turf in the Woolwich area of south-east London, through the Blackwall Tunnel to the victim’s new home in Malvern Drive as part of the planning and execution of the conspiracy, jurors were told.

Mr Shaw told the jury they were “not going on a picnic” as they scouted the scene around the address, including on the morning of the shooting.

As part of the sophisticated planning of the attack, unregistered pay-as-you-go mobile phones were used to communicate and a vehicle hired, the court heard.

A Renault Captur was hired by Stewart Ahearne from a dealership in Dartford and used by the other two defendants in a burglary on a gated community in Kent the day before the shooting, it was alleged.

Louis Ahearne, from Greenwich, south-east London, and Stewart Ahearne and Kelly, both of no fixed address, have denied conspiring to murder Mr Allen between June 26 and July 12 2019.