Woman, 71, dies after she was hit by electric scooter ridden by 14 year-old boy

The teenger is being questioned by the police

Thomas Kingsley
Wednesday 15 June 2022 08:12
Linda Davis was killed by an e-scooter while walking on the pavement

Linda Davis was killed by an e-scooter while walking on the pavement

(Nottinghamshire Police)

A pensioner hit by an electric scooter ridden by a 14-year-old boy has died.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed 71-year-old Linda Davis, known to her family and friends as Lou, was walking along Southwell Road East, Rainworth, when she collided with the privately owned e-scooter on the pavement around 3.50pm on Thursday, 2 June.

She was taken to hospital but died of her injuries last Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement: “The rider, a 14-year boy, remained at the scene and contacted emergency services.

“He has since been interviewed under caution and remains under investigation while enquiries continue.

“The police investigation is ongoing and officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“The victim’s family is being supported by specialist officers from Nottinghamshire Police.”

Southwell Road East where Linda Davis was hit by an e-scooter on the pavement

(Google )

Detective Constable Emma Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, who have requested privacy at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we’d urge anyone who either witnessed this collision, or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage, to please get in touch with us.”

Two weeks ago, the government published new data revealing the number of people injured in e-scooter collisions has rocketed.

Across Britain, there were 1,280 collisions involving e-scooters last year alone, compared to the much lower figure of 460 in 2020. In 2021, the reported collisions resulted in a staggering 1,359 casualties and nine deaths. In 2020, the collisions resulted in 484 injuries and a single fatality.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 441 of 2 June.

