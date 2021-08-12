Emergency services are attending a “serious and tragic” incident in Plymouth this evening, amid reports of gunshots being fired.

South Western Ambulance Service said it was called at just after 6pm on Thursday to an “ongoing incident” in Keyham.

A number of air ambulances were filmed in the area and unverified video showed a person lying on the ground covered with a blanket.

Local MPs Luke Pollard and Johnny Mercer have advised people to stay safe and follow police advice.

Eyewitnesses have claimed to have heard “loud bangs” and “gun shots”.

South Western Ambulance Service tweeted: “We responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics.

“We will provide an update here in due course.”

A number of emergency service vehicles are currently at the scene and roads have been closed.

Local Labour MP Luke Pollard tweeted: “Really worrying news coming out of Keyham in £plymouth. Please can everyone stay safe, stay indoors and follow police advice.”

Plymouth MP Johnny Mercer said on Twitter: “I am aware of a serious and tragic incident unfolding in Plymouth.

“Please obey all instructions from the Police and do not post rumour or speculation on social media.

“I will post news when I have it.”

More to follow...