The Independent Office for Police Conduct has said it will investigate Devon and Cornwall Police over Plymouth shooter Jake Davison’s possession of a shotgun and shotgun certificate, which were returned to him last month after being removed in September 2020 following an allegation of assault.

In a statement, IOPC regional director David Ford confirmed a mandatory referral had been received from Devon and Cornwall Police on Friday morning, relating to Thursday’s events in Plymouth as well as “police contact with Jake Davison prior to the incident”.

This includes the force’s role and actions regarding firearms licensing, he said.

Mr Ford said: “After assessment of the referral we have determined we will carry out an independent investigation focusing on Jake Davison’s firearms licensing history and its impact on the tragic events of Thursday 12 August.

“We will examine what police actions were taken and when, the rationale behind police decision-making, and whether relevant law, policy and procedures were followed concerning Mr Davison’s possession of a shotgun.

“The investigation will also consider whether the force had any information concerning Mr Davison’s mental health and if so, if this information was appropriately considered.

“It appears the force’s response to reports of the shootings was very prompt and having reviewed information currently available, we are not intending to investigate the Devon and Cornwall Police response to the shootings. This will be kept under review as more information emerges. However, the investigation will explore whether there was any causal link between the arrival of police and Mr Davison apparently shooting himself.”

Mr Ford added: “It has not yet been established whether the shotgun returned to Mr Davison was used in yesterday’s shootings.”

Additional reporting by PA