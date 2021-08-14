Grieving friends of the Plymouth gunman’s victims have joined politicians in demanding answers about why the killer’s firearm was returned to him by police weeks before the deadly shooting.

Jake Davison, 22, was stripped of his shotgun in December following an alleged assault but officers returned it to him last month after he attended an anger management course.

Campaigners and politicians called for an urgent explanation about why Davison was given back his weapon, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer suggested a review of gun licensing laws may be needed.

Davidson shot dead - his mother Maxine Davison, Lee Martyn and his three-year-old daughter Sophie Martyn, Kate Shepherd and Stephen Washington - in Thursday’s killing spree.

Terry Luscombe, 68, who knew the gunman’s mother and aunt, told The Independent: “The one thing I can’t understand is how they can give him a licence for the gun. Apparently the police had altercations with him over the years. They should have got a search warrant and taken his guns away years ago.”

Sir Keir said said: “I think the wider question is how on earth did he get a gun licence in the first place, what background checks were done.”

He added: “I do think there are wider questions here and that could involve a review of the gun licensing laws because there are other questions here that need to be addressed.”

His comments come as Home Secretary Priti Patel paid her respects to the victims of the mass shooting in Keyham by placing a floral tribute near to the scene.

Ms Patel, who was joined on her visit on Saturday by Devon and Cornwall Police chief constable Shaun Sawyer and local MP Luke Pollard, then spoke to members of the local neighbourhood watch team.

Speaking at a park nearby she said: “It’s tragic beyond words, really, really tragic, for a range of reasons, and obviously for those involved.”

Hundreds of people attended a candle-lit vigil close to where the incident on Friday night in an outpouring of grief for the victims.

Meanwhile, a probe is under way into Davison’s possession of a shotgun and a firearms licence, which were returned to him after being removed at the end of last year.

The gunman’s mother and father reportedly sought help for their son in recent weeks. One friend of the family, Klaudia Pieszak, wrote on social media: “The dad even begged the mental health team to assess him but they basically said they couldn’t be bothered and said they were too short of staff to come out.”

Former chief crown prosecutor Nazir Afzal said on Saturday that Mr Davison was “exactly the type of person the authorities should be keeping an eye on”.

A friend of victim Lee Martyn added: “If he had issues why the hell was he allowed to have a shotgun?”

Labour MP Mr Pollard told The Independent: “I want to see a proper and thorough investigation into how the shooter got a firearms licence. Why he was given back that gun? That’s the question that people in this community have.”

Speaking about the moment he learned the police had handed Davison back his weapon, he added: “I was a bit broken anyway when I saw that news, and that made me even more so.”

Referring to whether the killer’s family had sought medical help prior to the incident, Mr Pollard said: “I don’t know at the moment but that is a question for the investigation to properly look at. We will want those answers.”

Plymouth city councillor Nick Kelly said: “ I think the question that a lot of people are asking is how could a 22-year-old assistant crane driver with our largest employer, Badcock, have a gun, first and foremost. Then have that gun taken away from him because he was deemed unfit to hold a licence, and then satisfy whatever checks were completed to get that gun back. Within a relatively short period of time he then went and basically executed people with it.

“I think the best thing now is for the IPCC to carry out their investigation with Devon and Cornwall Police. If they haven’t complied with the necessary guidelines that’s one issue. If they have, then the wider issue is do we have to look at gun reform full stop.

“This incident should have the wider impact of making gun ownership in the UK far more regimented.”

Local Terry Luscombe, who knew the gunman’s family, said: “I was walking along the road coming back home and I just missed the attack by a few minutes. It’s shocking really. I’m sad really, because I knew Maxine, his mother. My friend’s wife is Maxine’s sister, Marlene. I knew them through socialising.

“I used to see her round the streets shopping and my sister knew her as well. One of my friends saw the whole thing happen. I don’t think it’s sunk in yet. I feel like swearing at him [Jake Davison], I wish he had survived to face justice.

“My friend told me what had happened, that it was Marlene’s sister – and I said, ‘oh the pretty little thing,’ because she was petite, Maxine. It’s a sad state of affairs.”