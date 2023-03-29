Police officer charged with beating and strangling mixed-race girl in back of van

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Nottinghamshire Police officer has been charged with beating and strangling a mixed-race girl as he detained her.

PC Kevin Markowski, 46, is due to appear at Lincoln District Magistrates Court on Thursday to answer for the charges.

The officer allegedly assaulted and strangled the 16-year-old in the back of a police vehicle while she was being detained during an incident at Arnold, Nottingham, on 24 August 2022.

The matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after a complaint was lodged to the police force.

Following the watchdog’s investigation, the Crown Prosecution authorised charges against PC Markowski last month.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that the officer has been suspended.

“Following an independent investigation after a voluntary referral to the IOPC, one of our officers has been charged with criminal offences and has been suspended pending the court case,” a force spokesperson told The Independent.