Police officer charged with beating and strangling mixed-race girl in back of van
PC Kevin Markowski, aged 46, is due to appear at Lincoln District Magistrates Court on Thursday
A Nottinghamshire Police officer has been charged with beating and strangling a mixed-race girl as he detained her.
PC Kevin Markowski, 46, is due to appear at Lincoln District Magistrates Court on Thursday to answer for the charges.
The officer allegedly assaulted and strangled the 16-year-old in the back of a police vehicle while she was being detained during an incident at Arnold, Nottingham, on 24 August 2022.
The matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after a complaint was lodged to the police force.
Following the watchdog’s investigation, the Crown Prosecution authorised charges against PC Markowski last month.
Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that the officer has been suspended.
“Following an independent investigation after a voluntary referral to the IOPC, one of our officers has been charged with criminal offences and has been suspended pending the court case,” a force spokesperson told The Independent.