Police officer charged with causing death by dangerous driving

A Metropolitan Police officer who hit a pedestrian while driving a marked car has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

PC Nadeem Patel, 27, was behind the wheel of a vehicle responding to an emergency incident on 9 June last year.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said he struck Shante Daniel-Folkes on Stockwell Road in Brixton. The 25-year-old woman died at the scene.

PC Gary Thomson, 30, who was in a separate police vehicle responding to the same incident has been charged with dangerous driving.

Both men are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The number of deaths in road traffic accidents involving the police in England and Wales reached its highest level in four years in 2021/22.

A report published by the IOPC last month said there were 39 deaths in 32 incidents, an increase of 14 deaths compared to the previous year.

The majority occurred during police chases, rather than during the response to emergencies.