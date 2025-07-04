‘Cowardly’ speeding driver who fled after killing toddler in crash is jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A “callous and cowardly” speeding driver who fled on foot after crashing a stolen Porsche Cayenne into a family’s car, killing a two-year-old boy and leaving his mother in a coma, has been jailed for more than 15 years.

Sharjeel Shahzad had already been banned from getting behind the wheel and was awaiting a court date for dangerous driving when he caused the death of a toddler in a head-on smash in Smethwick, West Midlands, just before 11pm on December 14 last year.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard the 30-year-old, of Cooksey Lane, Great Barr, West Midlands, had been driving at speeds of up to 50mph before he overtook a vehicle on approach to a sweeping blind bend on Dartmouth Road and lost control of the powerful high-powered Porsche, which had false plates.

He veered onto the opposite side of the road, into a Toyota Auris being driven by Baljeet Singh, who had been out celebrating a family birthday with his wife and friends that evening.

Also in the car were Amritpal Singh, Kushpreet Kaur and their two-year-old son Shehbaz Singh.

Shehbaz, who was unrestrained in the back of the Toyota, was pronounced dead, despite efforts to save him at the scene and at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Ms Kaur suffered severe injuries to her brain and is still in hospital. She has not been told her son has died.

The court also heard Shahzad had been due to face court on December 23 in connection with a 19-minute, 30-mile pursuit he led police on in a stolen Audi on June 10, when he reached speeds of almost 150mph as he tried to evade officers.

He was only stopped when police rammed the Audi and he tried to flee the scene but was apprehended.

He had also been arrested for a similar incident the day before on June 9 but this case was not continued.

In October 2024, Shahzad was banned from driving for six months, despite only having a provisional driving licence, for driving without due care and attention.

Jailing him for 15 years and four months for causing the death by dangerous driving of Shehbaz Singh, Judge Jonathan Gosling said the impact of the fatal collision was “catastrophic”.

He said: “You destroyed the lives of Amritpal Singh and Kushpreet Kaur and devastated their family and friends. You killed that little boy.”

The judge said Shahzad’s “true character is revealed” by the fact he fled after the fatal collision with no regard for the hurt he had caused.

He added: “You are not only a dangerous man, you are callous and cowardly.”

Shahzad was given sentences of 15 months for dangerous driving on June 10, three years each for two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and four months for driving while disqualified, all of which will run concurrently.

While there was no evidence Shahzad was the one who stole the Porsche, by the time of the collision, it had false registration plates on which his fingerprint was found.

Judge Gosling said Shahzad had “completely disregarded the consequences” of his actions when he fled the scene, adding: “His only interest was to disappear. He was arrested two days later and denied being in the Porsche at the time.

“He complained he was being compelled to drive this way by men he feared. No one compelled him to drive like that.

“He ran from the car knowing he must, at the very least, have caused very serious injury to those in the Toyota.”

Defending Shahzad, Nicholas Berry told the court the defendant’s life had “spiralled in the most reckless manner” in the lead-up to the collision as his long-term relationship had ended and he had lost work.

He had written a letter to the judge expressing his remorse for what happened.

He pleaded guilty to the charges he faced at a hearing on April 11.

Judge Gosling also made Shahzad, who sat in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit and showed no emotion, subject to a three-year extended licence and banned him from driving for eight years upon his release.

He must also take an extended driving test before he is allowed to drive.

The judge recognised the efforts of two people who tried to help those in the Toyota and called out to Shahzad to stop as he fled by awarding them £500 each.