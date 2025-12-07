Man charged with murder after ‘talented’ student, 18, stabbed to death on night out

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old student who was stabbed to death while on a night out with his football teammates.

Henry Nowak, from Chafford Hundred in Essex, suffered a puncture wound to his chest and two wounds to the back of his leg after becoming involved in an altercation.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after officers attended the incident in Belmont Road, Portswood, on Wednesday.

Hampshire Police have since charged 22-year-old Vickrum Digwa, of St Denys Road, Southampton, with murder. He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Kiran Kaur, 52 and of St Denys Road, has been charged with assisting an offender. Both are due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police said a 51-year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A 26-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of murder, was released with no further action in relation to that offence. He was additionally arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a public order offence and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

open image in gallery Police officers attended the incident in Belmont Road, Portswood, on Wednesday ( Google Maps )

Mr Nowak’s family wrote in a statement released on Sunday: “Our kind, intelligent, and talented son was in his first year at Southampton University studying accountancy and finance.

“He’d smashed his A-levels and was fully embracing university life, joining not one but two football teams, making new friends as well as working part-time at the local Morrisons.”

The statement continued: “Henry was loved by all those that knew him. He was an incredible son, brother, cousin, grandson, nephew, friend and teammate. He was an all-round top lad and everyone who was lucky enough to share his company thought the same.

“He went on a night out with his new football team mates, celebrating the end of their first semester at uni. Devastatingly, he never made it home.

“Our hearts ache when we think of the bright future he had ahead of him, full of opportunity and adventures. There are no words to describe just how heartbroken we are that we will never get to see him grow and fulfil his awesome potential. We are so proud of him and all he achieved.

“Our world will never be the same without our amazing Henry.”

Southampton University vice-chancellor Professor Mark E Smith said: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the death of our student, Henry Nowak.

“Our thoughts are very much with his family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him at this incredibly difficult time.”