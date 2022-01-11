Broadcaster must pay more than £150m owed to Premier League
Premier League bosses entered into contracts under which PPLive Sports International obtained rights to show games in China.
A High Court judge says a foreign broadcaster must pay nearly £157 million it owes to the Premier League
Mr Justice Fraser, who is based in London ruled on a dispute between Premier League bosses and PPLive Sports International, which is based in the Hong Kong Special Administration Region of China on Tuesday, following a hearing in November.
The judge said a dispute arose after Premier League bosses entered into contracts under which PPL obtained rights to show both live and delayed Premier League football matches, plus highlights, in China.
He said the deal was due to run for three seasons starting in 2019-2020.
Premier League bosses, who terminated agreements in September 2020, said they were owed two instalment payments totalling nearly £157 million (nearly 213 million US dollars).
The judge ruled in their favour.
In September 2020, the Premier League issued a statement saying bosses had terminated agreements for Premier League coverage in China with its “licensee in that territory”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.