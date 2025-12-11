For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Rock band Primal Scream have been accused of displaying "grossly antisemitic" imagery at a London concert.

The Community Security Trust (CST) reported the Scottish group to police after a video was screened on stage on Monday, appearing to show the Star of David entwined with a swastika.

This backdrop was visible as the band performed their 2000 song, Swastika Eyes' during a one-off gig at Camden’s Roundhouse.

The CST, which provides protection for Jewish communities in the UK, said it was "appalled" and called for an "urgent investigation" from the venue.

In a statement shared with the Press Association, a spokesperson said: “Entwining a Star of David with a swastika implies that Jews are Nazis and risks encouraging hatred of Jews.

“There needs to be an urgent investigation by the venue and the promoter about how this happened and we have reported this to the police.”

open image in gallery A spokesperson for the Roundhouse told the Daily Mail it was investigating the incident ( EPA )

The band, founded by frontman Bobby Gillespie in 1982, were performing a 25-year anniversary show for their album XTRMNTR.

As the group performed Swastika Eyes, pictures of political figures including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared behind them, showing what appeared to be the Star of David combined with a swastika in their eyes.

A spokesperson for the Roundhouse told the Daily Mail it was investigating the incident.

The statement said: “We have been made aware of alleged use of content that was screened during a performance by Primal Scream at the Roundhouse on Monday 8 December.

“We are investigating this matter but have not as yet been able to substantiate the claim.

“We take any instance of antisemitism extremely seriously.

“Any acts of hatred, discrimination or prejudice are entirely unacceptable and have no place in our community or spaces.”

Primal Scream have been approached for comment.