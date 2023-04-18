Police appeal for Prince Harry lookalike after Louis Vuitton handbag stolen from car
“Times must be hard in LA,” people joked on social media after Hertfordshire Police released CCTV image
Police have asked for help to find a Prince Harry lookalike accused of stealing a Louis Vuitton car from a bag.
Hertfordshire Police released CCTV images of the man seen in Watford and shared it on their Facebook page - but social media users quickly pointed out his resemblance to the Duke of Sussex.
The force added that a MacBook and Apple headphones were also stolen from the car.
A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Police said in a statement: “We have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to identify following a theft in Watford.
“Between 8.30pm and 11.15pm on Friday 10 March, a vehicle was broken in to at Topgolf on Bushey Mill Lane.
“It was reported that the rear window was smashed and a Louis Vuitton bag which contained a Macbook, Apple headphones and a hard drive was stolen,” the spokesperson added.
PC Michael Norris, who is investigating, said: “We would like to identify the man in the image as it is believed he was in the area at the time and may have information which could assist our investigation.
“If this is you, or you recognise him, please contact me directly at Michael.Norris@herts.police.uk.”
The appeal was later shared on the Facebook group UK Cop Humour captioned: “Rare footage of Prince Harry without Meghan has emerged”.
One person commented: “It’s Harry! He will be arriving at the airport in a few weeks,” referring to the Duke’s trip to the UK for his father’s coronation.
Another person added: “It’s Harry! He will be arriving at the airport in a few weeks.”
A third said “times must be hard in LA” while another wrote “Harry’s book didn’t do as well as expected”.