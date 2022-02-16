Prince’s Foundation: Police launch investigation into ‘cash for honours’ at Prince Charles’ charity

Probe into The Prince’s Foundation comes following reports offers of financial help were made to secure honours and citizenship for Saudi national

Chiara Giordano
Wednesday 16 February 2022 12:10
<p>Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into cash-for-honours allegations linked to the Prince of Wales’s charity.</p>

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

The probe into The Prince’s Foundation comes following reports offers of financial help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “The Metropolitan Police Service has launched an investigation into allegations of offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.

“The decision follows an assessment of a September 2021 letter. This related to media reporting alleging offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national.

“The Special Enquiry Team has conducted the assessment process which has included contacting those believed to hold relevant information.

“Officers liaised with The Prince’s Foundation about the findings of an independent investigation into fundraising practices. The Foundation provided a number of relevant documents.

“These documents were reviewed alongside existing information. The assessment determined an investigation will commence.

“There have been no arrests or interviews under caution.”

Clarence House reiterated its previous statement, saying: “The Prince of Wales had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities.”

