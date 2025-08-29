Protesters gather outside hotels housing asylum seekers after court ruling

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Protesters have gathered outside hotels used to house asylum seekers after the Government won a court challenge that means asylum seekers can continue to be housed at an Essex hotel.

The Bell Hotel in Epping became the focal point of several protests and counter-protests in recent weeks after an asylum seeker housed there was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl last month. He has denied the charges.

Somani Hotels, which owns the Epping building, and the Home Office won their challenge against the High Court ruling on Friday, which would have stopped 138 asylum seekers from being housed there.

On Friday evening, a small number of protesters carrying England and Union flags gathered outside, and police officers guarded the entrance.

One protester who appeared outside the hotel told the PA News Agency the Court of Appeal ruling could result in civil unrest.

Carmen, who wore a pink top that said “Pink Ladies Say, The Only Way is Epping, Send Them Home” on it, said: “We come every week – march, protest – and today’s ruling is just devastating, absolutely devastating. It will probably cause civil unrest.”

On Friday night, Essex Police announced it was putting a Section 60AA order in place in the town, which gives police the power to ask anyone to remove an item such as a face mask which is being used to conceal their identity.

The order will be in place for 24 hours, the force said.

In nearby Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, a video posted on YouTube showed dozens of protesters behind barriers near the Delta Marriott hotel, which has also been used to house asylum seekers.

Police stood in front of the barriers and some roads were closed with counter-protesters from Stand Up To Racism also in attendance.

At one point, protesters appeared to clash with officers.

In a post on Facebook, Essex Police said: “Throughout the evening, we have monitored a protest in Cheshunt and we now believe a group of people present there are planning to travel to Epping.

“A number of people involved in that group have been seen wearing facemasks and balaclavas.”

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Pavelin said: “We will always seek to facilitate peaceful protest, for all groups.

“But the threat of anti-social behaviour and criminality by people attempting to conceal their identity steps outside of the reasonableness of protest, and we have a duty to protect our community.

“My officers will be fair and engaging, but they will be firm in how they deal with anyone who is asked to remove a face covering and refuses.

“Anyone who does not will face arrest.”

Councillor Corina Gander, the leader of Broxbourne Council in Hertfordshire, said in a statement on Thursday that she “remains concerned” about the impact the use of the Delta Marriott hotel is having on local services.

The council said it has taken legal advice about use of the hotel and said it intends to take enforcement action.

“This action will help us to meet our objective of seeking the closure of the Delta Marriott hotel for housing asylum seekers,” Cllr Gander said.