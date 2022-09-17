Man charged with public order offence after ‘disturbance’ by Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall
Muhammad Khan is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday
A man arrested at the ancient hall where Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state has been charged with a public order offence.
Muhammad Khan, 28, of Barleycorn Way, Tower Hamlets was charged on Saturday with an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act for behaviour indenting to cause alarm, harassment or distress in Westminster Hall, the Metropolitan Police added.
The force said in a statement that Khan will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday 19 September, the day of the Queen’s funeral.
It comes as King Charles III told officers that it is “encouraging” that policing plans for Operation London Bridge are working.
Charles was given a tour of the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room on Saturday, where he met and thanked emergency service workers for their efforts ahead of the funeral of the Queen and over the last nine days.
While speaking to the operation planning team, the King asked them questions relating to the planning of Operation London Bridge.
He asked the officers: “Have you been planning for a long time... or have you just been drafted in?”
One officer responded: “Yes your Majesty, we’ve been planning for about three years. There were teams before us.”
He replied: “And the plans are working?”
The officer said: “They are, absolutely.”
“That’s the most encouraging thing,” the King said, before reportedly chuckling.
He also questioned the staff about crime levels during the mourning period.
Referring to his time visiting the base, the King added: “It’s nice to know where it all happens. I’ve been here before - this is the absolute hub, isn’t it?”
The officers replied that it was. Charles then thanked them and described their work as “absolutely fantastic.”
It comes as huge queues continue to amass along the the banks of the River Thames as people line up to pay their respect to the late monarch.
As of Saturday evening, it is estimated that the wait time to enter the ancient hall where the Queen’s coffin is currently standing is 17 hours.
Police have warned those in the queue, which has been capped by the government at 10 miles long, they may have to stand for many hours on end to keep up with the ever-moving line.
Earlier on Saturday, Prince William lead a vigil by the coffin of his late grandmother alongside her other seven other grandchildren as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.
The Prince of Wales was joined by his brother, Prince Harry, ahead of the state funeral on Monday.
William was also flanked by his cousins, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Lady Louise Windsor and her brother James, Viscount Severn.
