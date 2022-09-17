For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man arrested at the ancient hall where Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state has been charged with a public order offence.

Muhammad Khan, 28, of Barleycorn Way, Tower Hamlets was charged on Saturday with an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act for behaviour indenting to cause alarm, harassment or distress in Westminster Hall, the Metropolitan Police added.

People pay respects to Queen Elizabeth as she lies in state at Westminster Hall (via REUTERS)

The force said in a statement that Khan will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday 19 September, the day of the Queen’s funeral.

It comes as King Charles III told officers that it is “encouraging” that policing plans for Operation London Bridge are working.

Charles was given a tour of the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room on Saturday, where he met and thanked emergency service workers for their efforts ahead of the funeral of the Queen and over the last nine days.

While speaking to the operation planning team, the King asked them questions relating to the planning of Operation London Bridge.

He asked the officers: “Have you been planning for a long time... or have you just been drafted in?”

One officer responded: “Yes your Majesty, we’ve been planning for about three years. There were teams before us.”

He replied: “And the plans are working?”

The officer said: “They are, absolutely.”

“That’s the most encouraging thing,” the King said, before reportedly chuckling.

He also questioned the staff about crime levels during the mourning period.

Referring to his time visiting the base, the King added: “It’s nice to know where it all happens. I’ve been here before - this is the absolute hub, isn’t it?”

The officers replied that it was. Charles then thanked them and described their work as “absolutely fantastic.”

It comes as huge queues continue to amass along the the banks of the River Thames as people line up to pay their respect to the late monarch.

People stand in line to view the tributes to Queen Elizabeth II in Green Park (Getty Images)

As of Saturday evening, it is estimated that the wait time to enter the ancient hall where the Queen’s coffin is currently standing is 17 hours.

Police have warned those in the queue, which has been capped by the government at 10 miles long, they may have to stand for many hours on end to keep up with the ever-moving line.

Earlier on Saturday, Prince William lead a vigil by the coffin of his late grandmother alongside her other seven other grandchildren as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.

The Prince of Wales was joined by his brother, Prince Harry, ahead of the state funeral on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren hold a vigil around her coffin in Westminster Hall (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

William was also flanked by his cousins, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Lady Louise Windsor and her brother James, Viscount Severn.