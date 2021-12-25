A man allegedly armed with a crossbow has been arrested after attempting to break into Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

Police responded to the security breach at around 8.30am within the grounds of the castle, where the Queen is celebrating Christmas.

A 19-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of trespass and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody.

A security source told The Sun that the intruder was armed with a crossbow. Police earlier said he had an “offensive weapon.”

Thames Valley Police said security procedures were triggered “within moments of the man entering the grounds”.

Supt Rebecca Mears said: “An investigation is ongoing and we are working with colleagues from Metropolitan Police.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

“We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.

“Members of the royal family have been informed about the incident. We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public.”

The Queen is currently celebrating Christmas at Windsor Castle, along with Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla. She is expected to have lunch with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The Queen addressed the nation in her first Christmas without Prince Philip (REUTERS)

Charles, Camilla, Edward and Sophie, along with their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn, attended a church service in St George’s Chapel, in the castle grounds, at 10.45am on Christmas morning.

Buckingham Palace confirmed five days ago that the Queen cancelled her plans to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham House amid Covid fears.

A royal source said the decision was a personal one taken after careful consideration, reflecting a precautionary approach amid the rise of Omicron cases in the UK. It follows an earlier decision to cancel her traditional pre-Christmas family lunch that would have taken place on 21 December.

In her annual Christmas Day message, the Queen shared her personal grief over the death of her husband Prince Philip, saying there was “one familiar laugh missing” this year.

In her most fulsome tribute yet, the monarch said his “mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him”, as she empathised with families who lost loved ones this year.