Landlady puts ‘golli***’ dolls back on display days after police raid

A pub landlady at the centre of a racism row has defied police and put golliwog dolls back on display after being raided over the toys just days ago.

Essex Police took 20 of the dolls, which were on display at the White Hart Inn in Grays, while investigating an allegation of “hate crime”.

Benice Ryley who runs the Essex pub claimed the dolls were gifts from customers over the years. The dolls, traditionally known as “golliwogs”, are based on a Black fictional character that appeared in children’s books in the late 19th century. They became popular in Britain in the 1970s, but these days are regarded as a racist caricature of Black people.

The pub landlords were reported in 2018 over the dolls (Benice Ryley / SWNS)

Since the dolls were removed on 4 April, Ms Ryley, who has run the pub for the last 17 years with her husband Chris, has returned the dolls to their display and put a sign on the pub door saying: “We have golly dolls displayed inside on our shelves. If you feel offended. Please do not enter.”

Ms Rylely told the MailOnline: “The whole thing is ridiculous. Its political correctness gone out of control.

“I’m not going to let the authorities intimidate me and I’m proudly putting my other gollis back on display in the pub.

“I’m still shocked that six officers came to my pub last week, surrounded me and took away my collection of golliwogs.

“I’ve not committed any crime and haven’t set out to offend anyone. These gollis are a part of the pub, the customers love them, and they are reminder of our childhood.”

The home secretary is said to have been unhappy about the actions of Essex Police, though the force denies having been contacted about the matter by Ms Braverman.

Chris and Benice Ryley were reported for the dolls in 2018 (Benice Ryley / SWNS)

“The home secretary’s views have now been made very plain to Essex Police, so they’re under no illusions,” a source close to the home secretary said. “Police forces should not be getting involved in this kind of nonsense. It’s about tackling antisocial behaviour, stopping violence against women and girls, attending burglaries, and catching criminals – not seizing dolls.”

Yesterday, Essex Police denied claims it had been contacted by Suella Braverman’s office. A spokesperson said the claims were “categorically untrue” that they had been contacted by Suella Braverman’s office.

A spokesperson added that they “maintain operational independence from the Home Office”.

The raid comes after the couple refused to remove the dolls after the local authority received a complaint in 2018.

Officers enter the pub to remove the dolls (Benice Ryley / SWNS)

The decision to display the dolls in the pub has been condemned, as has Ms Braveman’s alleged response.

“Suella Braverman should be prosecuted for using her position as Home Secretary to normalise racism,” Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu said on Twitter. “Golli***s are racist caricatures of Black people and display in a pub is a slap in face. I’ve been called a golli***. It’s not only offensive, it’s objectively racist.”

Good Morning Britain presenter Adil Ray agreed that the dolls were offensive.

“I was called golli*** at school,” he posted. “Just hearing the word frightens me. I can’t think of any good reason why someone on balance might think it’s ok to display them in a pub.”

And the African, Caribbean and Asian Lawyers For Justice campaign group tweeted: “The fact that golli*** dolls are still being sold and displayed today shows that we still have a long way to go regarding racial equality.

“By perpetuating this harmful relic of the past, we are effectively normalising racism and perpetuating offensive and harmful stereotypes. While displaying golli*** dolls at the White Hart Inn in Grays is offensive, it is not a crime. However, we can choose not to support the establishment and hope they remove them.”

20 dolls were seized in the Essex pub (Benice Ryley / SWNS)

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We are investigating an allegation of a hate crime in Grays.

“The report was made to us on 24 February after a member of the public reported being distressed after attending a venue off Argent Street.

“The investigation is being carried out under Section 4(a) of the Public Order Act 1986 and Section 31 of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998.

“We have regularly discussed the progression of this case with the Crown Prosecution Service and on Tuesday 4 April, five officers visited a location off Argent Street, Grays, and seized several items in connection with that investigation.”

“No one has been arrested or charged in connection with the investigation and our enquiries are ongoing.“The force is proud of the work we do to prevent crime, tackle offenders and build trust and confidence in all our communities.”