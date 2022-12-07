Raheem Sterling: Two arrested after break-in at England winger’s home
Second burglary in Chelsea star’s village also under investigation
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary following reports of a break-in at the home of England winger Raheem Sterling.
Surrey Police said the arrests were made last night and two men are currently in custody. Officers are investigating whether there is any connection between the arrest and the break-in at Mr Sterling’s Oxshott home.
In a statement, the force said: “Following reports of suspicious activity around 6.40pm, a number of resources were deployed, including the dog unit and the police helicopter. Our colleagues from British Transport Police also provided assistance.
“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish whether there are any links between these arrests and the break-in reported to us over the weekend.”
Police are also investigating a second burglary in the village where the England footballer lives after jewellery reported to be worth £300,000 was stolen from the player’s home at the weekend.
It is thought Mr Sterling’s fiancee, Paige Milian, returned to the couple’s home to discover that there had been a break-in.
Mr Sterling returned home to the UK from the World Cup in Qatar after being told about the break-in.
The Chelsea winger is said to have been shaken and concerned about the well-being of his children following the incident.
Messages of support for Mr Sterling flooded in on social media, with Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker offering the family his sympathy over their “awful and harrowing ordeal”.
It is understood the FA offered extensive security guidance to players before leaving for Qatar, with an experienced security team on hand to advise and provide support when needed.
The Sun reported that a guard provided by Chelsea FC was stationed at Mr Sterling’s home and that the 27-year-old planned to beef up security.
Additional reporting from the Press Association
