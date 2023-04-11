Two girls ‘raped on canal towpath’ over Easter weekend as teenager arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenage boy has been arrested after two girls were raped on a canal towpath in Aylesbury.

The two girls were attacked on the Grand Union canal between 9.30pm and 10.10pm on Saturday night, police said.

Thames Valley Police described the victims as “two girls in their teens”, and according to local media reports an area on Tring Road was cordoned off while a forensics team investigated on Sunday.

The girls were raped on the canal footpath, near Park Road, on Saturday evening (Google Maps)

A 17-year-old boy from Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire was arrested on suspicion of two counts of rape. He has now been released on bail.

Aylesbury residents were advised that they “may see an increased police presence” as investigations continue.

The force is appealing for anyone with information and footage captured by dashcams or video doorbells to come forward. The attack took place near Park Street, close to the town centre.

“This is a concerning incident but I would like to reassure the community that we are carrying out a thorough investigation,” said Detective Sergeant Thomas Booth.

“Our specialist officers are working to support the victims in connection with this incident.

“Members of the public may see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate and I would advise anyone with concerns to please speak to one of our officers. Anyone with any information relating to this incident should come forward.

“Also I would ask anyone who has CCTV, a dash-cam or a video doorbell to please check their footage and get in touch if it shows anything that could assist our enquiries.

“Those with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230154466. Alternatively, you can provide information completely anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”